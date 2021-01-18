CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - C-U at Home is preparing for its annual event, which raises funds to help the homeless in the community.
One Winter Night will be on Feb. 5 in downtown Champaign on Neil Street. This is the 10th anniversary of the signature event, which provides a powerful opportunity for the community to learn about homelessness and raise awareness for what it might be like to be outside overnight.
Participants commit to spending 12 hours outside in a cardboard box in downtown Champaign.
Each person participating committed to raising at least $1,000 to help C-U at Home.
"(The money) helps cover shelters and our transitional housing program, (and) all of this stuff takes financial resources," said Rob Dalhaus III, executive director.
The organization's goal is to raise $450,000. Currently, they have raised 56% of their goal. To learn more about One Winter Night or to donate, click here.
