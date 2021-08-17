CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - C-U at Home, a shelter that provides services to the vulnerable in Champaign's community, is now back to full capacity after some setbacks in the past few months.
"We had to reduce the number of folks that could stay in the shelters, just to kind of be in line with the staff that we had", Rob Dalhaus III, Community Outreach and Development Director at C-U at Home said.
Back in May, the organization had major staffing shortages that cut their services down. Now, they not only have 48 new bunk beds in the men's overnight shelter, they have new policies in place to empower those they serve.
"We spent a lot of time last week, kind of getting out on the street meeting with those folks that are going to be coming back into the shelter explaining new policies, procedures, just just what what the expectations are," Dalhaus said. He says the shelter is geared now more towards getting people back on their feet, and quickly.
"It's our responsibility, I feel to help them recognize that in themselves to understand the value that they have, and be able to share that with the community once they're out of this really tough spot," Dalhaus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.