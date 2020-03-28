CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - While many get to spend their time indoors, others, are struggling to find somewhere to stay during this COVID-19 epidemic.
C-U at home has been working with the health department to not only keep their volunteers safe but those in need as well.
"We averaged 51 men a night in January. 52 men a night in February and we've ranged anywhere from 45 men to 60 men a night throughout these days in March," says Rob Dalhaus III, Executive Director.
He says due to the high demand, they have now relocated to the Douglas Center Community Gym.
"Rent-free until that 6-foot spacing rule goes away," he says.
The location is about a 10-minute walk from the original Pheonix Center.
"For anyone that is concerned for our friends on the street, we are doing everything we can," he says.
Right now, they are good on toiletries and sanitary products.
Additionally, they have changed their hours of operation and will continue to do so in case of severe weather on Saturday. Be sure to check on their Facebook page for any changes.