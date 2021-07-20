CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – C-U at Home will fully restore its street outreach, overnight shelters, and Phoenix Daytime Drop-in Center services starting next month.
C-U at Home has operated on a reduced service schedule since May 12.
The Phoenix Daytime Drop-in Center will return to regular hours, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, during the week of August 9.
Both the men's and women's overnight shelters have been operating with reduced hours and limited capacity due to severe staffing shortages but will plan to reopen on August 16 fully.
According to Rob Dalhaus III, C-U at Home's Community Outreach and Development Director, the current "pause" in services has been a difficult but necessary step that has strengthened the ministry, improved its facilities, and enhanced the services it provides.
"During this time, we have made a lot of progress here at C-U at Home," Dalhaus explains. "We have hired staff to fill all gaps in daytime positions and are finalizing hiring to fill the gaps in our overnight staffing as well. While we have made several updates to our building and programming, the staffing issue was certainly the largest hurdle to get over."
A new full-time Case Manager will begin work on August 9 for the C-U at Home team, and the new Coordinator for the Phoenix Daytime Drop-in Center will take up her duties on August 16.
The organization is planning a "We're Back!" event during the week of August 16 to celebrate its reopening and thank the community for its support during their "pause" in services.
The event will feature live music, food, fellowship, and tours of improved facilities.
"We have missed our friends; we have missed providing services at the level we once did," Dalhaus says. "We are thrilled to get back to full operations and are humbled and grateful for the prayers and support we have received during these past few weeks! We praise God for the opportunity to continue to be a strong resource to our friends without an address and provide services worthy of the overwhelming support we have received."
