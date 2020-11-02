CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities in Champaign-Urbana said they are prepared for potential election-related unrest.
A statement from local law enforcement said leaders "acknowledge the feelings of concern and unease" many people in the community feel with Election Day happening Tuesday. The document is signed by the heads of Champaign police, University of Illinois police, the Champaign County Sheriff's Office and Urbana police, along with Champaign County State's Attorney's Julia Rietz.
"We recognize this as an opportunity for us as a community to set an example in respecting our neighbors as they cast their votes and exercise their First Amendment rights," the statement said. "And as your local law enforcement, we embrace our responsibility to protect and safeguard the rights of every individual, of all experiences and backgrounds – on election day and beyond."
Law enforcement affirmed the following bullet points in the statement:
- The safety of our residents, visitors, students, and businesses is our top priority.
- It is our sworn duty to protect each individual’s constitutional rights.
- We will apply our procedures fairly and with equity to all, and we do not treat our community members differently based on their political affiliations.
- Local law enforcement will have zero tolerance for violence, intimidation, or threatening behavior.
Authorities said they have no reason to believe civil unrest is imminent or even likely to happen. They expect the election to locally happen without disruptions, but noted they are prepared for any scenario and "will maintain our heightened sense of readiness and alert for any threats presented."
Leaders said they've pursued a coordinated effort between local, state and federal authorities for several weeks. The groups are working together to anticipate issues and and set up response protocols.
"The national rhetoric does not define our local community, and it is our hope that our community members will not infringe on their neighbors’ rights during the election and in the days to follow," the statement said. "Our community has a history of coming together in times of uncertainty, and we are confident that will be the case once again. Remember, respect is possible even in disagreement.
"Should any matter of public safety concern materialize in the coming days, we will share that with our community in a timely manner. As always, we appreciate your continued partnership and your willingness to work together to protect each other."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.