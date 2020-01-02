CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Thursday was day two of legal recreational marijuana sales in Illinois, and there appeared to be no sign of the long lines slowing down in Champaign-Urbana.
At NuMed in Urbana, the line of customers persisted until closing time at 6 p.m. Manager Sean Johnson said his facility served even more people on day two than day one.
"I think we really got our rhythm," Johnson said. "We cut some of the things that were lagging us a little bit yesterday. We were able to see about 200 more (customers) than yesterday."
While NuMed sells both recreational and medical marijuana, Johnson told WAND most of the business the last few days has been for recreational.
"By the state law, we've been having to give medical priority," he said. "But I will say that it seems like a lot of medical patients were kinda staying away for the madness right now."
Johnson also said the customers have been pleasant and there have been no security problems so far, partially due to the presence of Urbana police officers and two full-time security guards. Police are expected to be onsite for the first week or so of the year.
"I think it's a strategic deterrence," he said. "Having a presence kinda keeps the order in itself. We knew if we had a police presence and security guards, then it would make a big difference as far as how people acted and behaved themselves."
At nearby Sunnyside Dispensary in Champaign, the line was also long on day two, with hundreds showing up for an average 4.5 hour wait time.
The customers included Sam Harris, who came all the way from Indianapolis to purchase and use marijuana - something he can't do at home.
"It's legal here, so you know, you're not gonna get penalized for doing it, (but) you just gotta be responsible, obviously," Harris said. "I feel great to be here. I don't really come out here (to Illinois), but since it's legal, I'm here."
Sunnyside is back open Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
NuMed is back open Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Johnson said for people still in line at closing time, NuMed gives a voucher to save a spot in line for the following day.