CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - High school bands are competing to see who can donate the most blood in a 'Battle of the Bands' blood drive.
Urbana and Centennial high school bands are involved in the competition. A school that collects at least 20 donations will get a grant for their band department, according to a Facebook event page.
Donations can be made at Community Blood Services of Illinois, located at 1408 W. University Ave. in Urbana, from Aug. 10-15. A person who donates will get a $10 gift card with their donation.
Appointments are required to donate. They can be scheduled by clicking here or calling (217)367-2202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.