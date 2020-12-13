SPRINGFIELD,Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters spent hours Sunday morning working to put out the fire at 1700 Factory Street in Springfield, which according to the fire department is the building for Lincoln Yellow Cab company.
The Springfield Fire Department was called at 4:30 a.m. for multiple reports of flames coming from the business.
Springfield fire says they upgraded the fire to a code two, requiring more resources to fight the large fire.
As of 7:00 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were still on scene.
This is a developing story.
