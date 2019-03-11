WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The four cadets going through the Windsor Fire Protection District Cadet Program have officially graduated from the program.
On Saturday, surrounded by family and friends the teens received a certificate of completion. Now they are officially part of the department and will be able to assist on calls as needed.
"We've got four fresh new recruits, they are going to start running calls with us and we're really excited," explains Lt. Sonny Ross, Windsor Fire Protection District.
The teens spent nearly two months training, studying and working to become volunteer firefighters. The cadet program was a first for the department.
"They've worked really hard to get to this point. Numerous nights, long hours and really hard work," explains Chris Blythe, Training Coordinator.
Since January the teens have soaked up information from department leaders and other volunteer firefighters within Windsor Fire Protection District. Lt. Sonny Ross explains this program ignited the passion older firemen had for the profession.
"Fire fighting is something that you never learn, you continue to learn and everything changes. Everything we continue to do today is something we didn't do yesterday," explains Ross.
The idea behind the program was to get teens involved in their community. The four teens in the program said they joined because they wanted to give back.
"I wanted to help people and this was a great opportunity for me to do that," explains Max Carr, fire cadet.
The teens say after being involved in the program and going through it, they are going to encourage their peers to try it out.
"Volunteer firefighters are scarce. It's a fun thing to do, but it's also serious and I think a lot of people will enjoy it,' explains Brandon Milligan, fire cadet.
Lt. Ross says the department plans to do the program again in the future.
There is no word yet when they will host the next one.