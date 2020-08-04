ATLANTA, Ill. (WAND) - A restaurant owned by the Atlanta Library in Logan County is closing permanently.
The Palms Grill Cafe announced it shut down permanently Sunday due to negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library owns the grill, its equipment and contents.
Anyone who is interested in operating the eatery is asked to contact the Atlanta Library.
