DECATUR, Ill. - (WAND) - Someone in California is waking up a millionaire after hitting the Mega Millions Jackpot.
A single ticket was sold matching all six numbers in Friday night's drawing.
The estimated jackpot was up to $530 million dollars. The new millionaire is walking away with more than $345 million. So far, there’s no word yet on where the ticket was sold.
The lucky numbers are 17 - 19 - 27 - 40 – 68, with the number two as the mega ball.
This is the fourth Mega Millions drawing of the year. The next drawing will take place on June 11th. The jackpot will reset to $40 million dollars.