Cases in California doubled in three days to over 1,000, according to the California Department of Public Health.
The new numbers in the state are 1,006 confirmed cases and 19 deaths. This comes just one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide “stay at home” order for all California residents.

On March 17, there were 472 case in California.
Los Angeles County, the country's most populous, reported 61 new cases Friday, bringing its total to 292. Ten percent of about 2,400 people tested through Wednesday have turned up positive in the county.