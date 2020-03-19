(WAND) - The governor of California issues a statewide stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The order is effective Thursday night and asks residents to leave their homes only when necessary.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement came just an hour after officials in Los Angeles County ordered people to stay home except for essential needs.
San Francisco and surrounding counties had already ordered their residents to stay home. The governor said the order is consistent with local orders.
The governor said he hopes people will voluntarily obey the order to stay at home if possible, saying "there's a social contract here."
The Pennsylvanian governor ordered that all businesses not "life-sustaining" must shut down.
If businesses there don't comply they could be fined, lose their business license or be jailed. They would also give up the ability to file for disaster aid.