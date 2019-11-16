RIVERSIDE, Calif. (WAND) - A man accused of impersonating a police officer in an attempt to get a free haircut posted $50,000 bail and was released from jail Saturday.
Brandon Joseph Vielkind of Riverside, 25, was arrested around 1:40 p.m. Friday outside the Much Love Barber Shop, in Riverside, California.
Officers were called to the location after Vielkind allegedly walked into the shop wearing a tactical vest, hat and badge and asked for a free haircut, but then claimed to be conducting an investigation and became erratic, police said.
After he was taken into custody, officers searched Vielkind's vehicle and allegedly found two airsoft rifles, an airsoft shotgun that resembled a real weapon and several patches with law enforcement symbols, police said.
As police ran a background check of Vielkind, an officer recognized him as one of two brothers who broke into and vandalized Harvest Church in Irvine last year. They were armed with airsoft guns.
Vielkind pleaded guilty to burglary, vandalism and possession of an assault weapon and was sentenced to 180 days in that case.