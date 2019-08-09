FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois delivers electricity to 1.2 million electric and 816,00 natural gas customers across central and southern Illinois.
While many of the company's infrastructure can be seen visible above ground, some electric and a majority of the gas infrastructure is located underground.
"There's a lot of important things that are buried under the ground, but there is also dangerous things under the ground," explained Gina Meehan-Taylor, Supervisor Public Awareness, Ameren Illinois.
The average contractor, excavator or homeowner starting a project may not be aware of utilities lines buried beneath the ground, and even if some are aware Brian Morgan, a Damage Prevention Specialist for Ameren Illinois, explains many people mistakenly assume they the facilities are buried much deeper than they actually are.
"Folks think they know where facilities are at or they think they are actually deeper than they are a lot of times. We will show up to the damage and they will say oh I though it would be deeper or I thought it wouldn't be there so that's the purpose to call even if it's a mailbox," said Morgan.
Before digging, a person should call 8-1-1. It's the national number for utility locating and marking. In the Ameren Illinois service territory, the number connects directly to a nonprofit organization called Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators (J.U.L.I.E.).
"You might have a water line or cable line, but there is also a gas line and electric lines and those can be very dangerous if dug into," said Meehan-Taylor.
When a call is placed to J.U.L.I.E., the caller must include the digging location, as well as the specific area. If J.U.L.I.E. determines that Ameren Illinois has facilities in the location, they will generate a "dig ticket" that does directly to both Ameren Illinois and the person who made the request.
Meehan-Taylor explained a person needs to give two days notice before breaking ground. Then once Ameren Illinois has received the ticket with the information, a contractor will come to the area and mark the different facilities with colored flags. This will show the person wanting to dig the areas to avoid. Both Meehan-Taylor and Morgan stressed this is all for safety.
"At the end of the day we all want to go home, so it's a free service give us a call," said Morgan.
Morgan and Meehan-Taylor have seen damage first hand when a person doesn't call. They both explained given the situation and the utility line hit it could cause for a dangerous and even deadly situation.
"If you hit a water line it's an inconvenience, you've got a boil order," explained Meehan-Taylor. "If you hit a gas line things can get very dangerous."
The J.U.L.I.E. service is available free of charge. Ameren Illinois said proactively calling can help prevent a dangerous situation by ensuring all facilities are clearly identified before a person digs. It is Illinois law to call before breaking ground. A person call also put in a e-request here.
In the event that underground natural gas line is hit, but there is no release of gas, stop digging right away and immediately call Ameren Illinois at 800.755.5000. If there is a release of natural gas, (you may catch a whiff of the rotten egg smell, hear a hissing sound, see dirt blowing or water bubbling.) immediately clear the area and call 9-1-1. You then must call Ameren Illinois at
800.755.5000 and finally J.U.L.I.E at 8-1-1.