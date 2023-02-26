DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Working towards peace, justice and conflict resolution was the message at Saturday's Peace Summit in Decatur.
Community leaders and members were able to voice their thoughts on how to better the community.
"Walk It Like We Talk It" and Millikin University hosted the summit at the Decatur Salvation Army.
Members of the Community had the opportunity to come up with ways to improve the community while keeping youth in mind.
""In terms of humanity, I think we're all people and we're all community and when you have people that are healed and are whole in communities, it helps the community thrive even better." said Shantel Rogers, Chief Communications Officer, Walk It Like We Talk It.
Keynote speaker Marlon Chamberlain talked about life after being in prison. His main goal was making sure help is available for those navigating a normal life in society after being in prison.
"I used my story as an example of how I learned and utilized the principles and practices of restorative justice. But then I also just talked about my work and what we're doing across the state to sort of make restorative justice when it comes to elimination of policies that creates barriers for people after incarceration." said Chamberlain.
Organizers also invited other organizations to discuss the good things that are done in Decatur each day.
"We started out the day with questions. Checking in where people were at and just getting the brain juices flowing about how you're feeling and diving deeper. What's hurting you? What problems do you see? What's affecting your everyday life?"
