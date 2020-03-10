LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Dispatchers from Logan County took over 21 phone calls in a matter of two and half minutes when a plane crashed and caught fire on Interstate 55 last week.
The first phone call to dispatchers came in at 8:46 a.m. Before the dispatcher picks up the phone, you can hear the woman say "Oh My God."
According to ISP and the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane crashed on March 3, in the median of I-55 at mile post 126. The plane was fully engulfed in flames when it made impact on the interstate.
"A plane just crashed on 55. It is on fire," one of the witnesses said in their 911 call.
Three people died in the crash. They were identified as 22-year-old Mitchell W. Janssen of Princeville who was the pilot. The passengers were 33-year-old Pulaski, Wisc., man Matthew R. Hanson and 30-year-old Urbana man Kevin G. Chapman.
Another caller to 911 sounded distressed as he told dispatchers what he saw. Saying the plane crash landed.
"On I-55, milemarker 126. Mama, the guy who was flying that plane has got to be dead. It is in flames and it is terrible," the caller said.
Most of the phone calls were quickly handled after the first two calls came in.
Officials said the tail number of the single-engine Cessna 172 was N157SF and added the aircraft was registered to a JAD-AKD LLC out of Bloomington.
The plane took off from Bloomington before it crashed. There was no flight path submitted and the plane was not tracking, per the NTSB.
A full report from NTSB is still pending.
Logan County Dispatch said because of the volume of calls DeWitt County helped take some of them.
WAND-TV has compiled a few of the audible phone calls into one video. You can listen to them below. Note that some of the calls may be hard for viewers to hear.