WASHINGTON (WAND) – A female Marine reported finding a camera in the women’s bathroom of a military ship.
The woman found the device in March aboard the USS Arlington, NBC News reports, and told supervisors. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) then began investigating what Sixth Fleet officials are calling a “recording device in a head”.
The USS Arlington, an amphibious transport dock, is in port in Greece this April.
"The command has taken, and will continue to take, all necessary actions to ensure the safety and privacy of the victim," Cdr. Kyle Raines said. "The Navy/Marine Corps team takes all reports of sexual harassment seriously and are committed to thoroughly investigating these allegations and providing resources and care to victims of sexual harassment."
Raines said other details or names could not be provided to NBC News in order to protect legal rights and privacy of people involved.
The NCIS investigation will look to figure out who put the device in the bathroom and if anyone was recorded. It told the network it can’t comment about ongoing investigations.