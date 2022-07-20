CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) Camp Monarch: Evolving with Dyslexia is the latest answer for children challenged with Dyslexia so they can gain confidence in math, reading and writing.
Parkland Community College Community Education is teaming up with Camp Monarch to help students with dyslexia through individualized tutoring using multi-sensory and Orton-Gillingham-based teaching methods. The students are gaining confidence, one letter, word and number at a time.
Kids like Khalid are improving daily, especially in math... what used to be his weak suit. His mom, Takeya Alamin, is seeing math turn into his strong suit. "He struggles with math academically and so I said how's it going and he said you know it's challenging but I'm having fun and you know that's really academics can be yeah you want to change yourself but you wanna have fun."
The camp focuses on way of learning that are fun and different, like playing math hopscotch, kickball and football. "I feel like there's new types of lessons I've learned," Khalid says.
Instructor Sirach says she hopes this camp empowers kids to be confident walking into the next school year. She mentions, "I hope this gives them a glimmer of hope because I know after a year of academic failure and public schools can be really really tricky for students especially our older students with their self-confidence." That's the goal, academic confidence as the lessons are completed.
Khalid's mom has noticed that confidence, "I've seen such a confidence in him and just to be in a space where it's okay to have Dyslexia and not only okay, it's actually been praising acknowledged for having Dyslexia."
