camp monarch

CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) Camp Monarch: Evolving with Dyslexia is the latest answer for children challenged with Dyslexia so they can gain confidence in math, reading and writing. 

Parkland Community College Community Education is teaming up with Camp Monarch to help students with dyslexia through individualized tutoring using multi-sensory and Orton-Gillingham-based teaching methods. The students are gaining confidence, one letter, word and number at a time.

One student, Khalid Alamin, is one of the students in the program. With every lesson he learns, he is feeling empowered. "I feel like I'm accomplishing a lot on one day so it makes it everything easier." He tells WAND. head instructor Kellyn Sirach says the program is the answer to a problem she sees too often in Champaign-Urbana. "We saw a problem within the community where our public schools weren't really serving our students with Dyslexia and we threw some ideas around and settled on a summer camp."
 
Not only are they focusing on learning and writing, Sirach says "we also have A social emotional learning curriculum with the work of Dr. Hoffman from the Able Center, she has helped us develop their curriculum where they really empower students to embrace their learning difference and give them confidence and what they're really good at and what they struggle with and how to embrace that."

 

Kids like Khalid are improving daily, especially in math... what used to be his weak suit. His mom, Takeya Alamin, is seeing math turn into his strong suit. "He struggles with math academically and so I said how's it going and he said you know it's challenging but I'm having fun and you know that's really academics can be yeah you want to change yourself but you wanna have fun."

The camp focuses on way of learning that are fun and different, like playing math hopscotch, kickball and football. "I feel like there's new types of lessons I've learned," Khalid says. 

Instructor Sirach says she hopes this camp empowers kids to be confident walking into the next school year. She mentions, "I hope this gives them a glimmer of hope because I know after a year of academic failure and public schools can be really really tricky for students especially our older students with their self-confidence." That's the goal, academic confidence as the lessons are completed. 

Khalid's mom has noticed that confidence, "I've seen such a confidence in him and just to be in a space where it's okay to have Dyslexia and not only okay, it's actually been praising acknowledged for having Dyslexia."

For more information, reach instructor Kellyn Sirach at monarchdyslexiacamp@gmail.com. You can also follow the East Central Illinois Decoding Dyslexia group on Facebook. Lastly, you can visit their website by clicking here. 
 
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.