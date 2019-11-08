SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A fundraiser is being held Friday in Springfield to help homeless veterans and families become self-sufficient.
Camp Out for Homeless Veterans is raising money for the Fifth Street Renaissance/SARA Center. The goal is to raise $10,000 or more.
Participants hope to do that by spending one night in a cardboard shelter at MB Heating & Cooling, 1555 W. Jefferson.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Participants are told to raise the “rent” and get a camp site for the event by collecting pledges or donating to Fifth Street Renaissance.
Everyone is asked to have a goal of raising $100, but all contributions will be accepted.
You can get a pledge participation form by clicking HERE.
Donations can also be made by clicking HERE.
Boxes will be provided. You need to bring your donation form, items to decorate your box shelter, sleeping bag, pillows, flashlight, deck of cards or other quiet games. Do not bring valuables, electronics, pets, alcohol, tobacco or weapons.
Prizes for Best Box Shelter:
1st prize - $1,000 (Provided by MB Heating & Cooling)
2nd prize - $500 prize pack
3rd prize - $250 prize pack
Bonus – Surprise Prize for the Best Military Theme Shelter