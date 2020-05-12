FAIRMOUNT, Ill. (WAND) - Summer programs at Camp Robert Drake have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The camp is a popular destination for scouts in Central Illinois.
Officials said in a statement, "It is just not feasible for us to hold our traditional summer camping programs this year."
The camp will be refunding money that had already been collected for this year's programs.
Refunds will be sent out around June 1.
Cub Scout Day Damps in June and July are also canceled.
The hope is to re-schedule those to day events or Twilight Camps in August or this Fall.
Officials added, "We are hopeful that we might be able to allow units and individual families to reserve campsites later this summer for primitive camping while practicing social distancing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.