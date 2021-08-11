SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In commemoration of National Minority Donor Awareness Month, the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network and the Springfield community are honoring local residents who have helped people with the gift of tissue donation.
During the month of August, street light banners along 5th Street in downtown Springfield will celebrate Teneka Wyatt and Marcus Butler. Wyatt, a local teacher, mother and grandmother, died last summer. Wyatt made the decision before her passing that she would be an organ donor.
"It gives me good vibes to know that she helped a few people," said Tempest Davis, Wyatt's daughter.
The Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network shared Wyatt's tissue gifts have gone to transplant recipients in Texas, Iowa, Tennessee and even Switzerland. While she never thought much about organ donation, Davis shared after learning of the lives her mother saved through her donation, she has a new perspective on being an organ donor.
"It actually made me feel good, now that I have a different perspective," she shared.
Tina Montgomery, community outreach supervisor with the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, said there are many misconceptions about organ donation. She shared many people believe if someone is an organ donor and they have an emergency, the care they receive is different, which isn't true.
"We don't come into the picture until we have to come into the picture," Montgomery said. "In the emergency room their job is to save your life and in fact we want you here, but in the case that death is something that is on the horizon, organ and tissue donation is another opportunity to rewrite the ending of your story."
There is a dire need for organ donation in the United States. Montgomery told WAND News nearly 60% of the 100,000 men, women and children nationwide who are waiting for some form of life saving organ or transplant are from a multicultural community. In Illinois, of the 4,000 waiting for organ donation, 2,500 of them are from minority communities or a minority background.
"If now is not the time to register a an organ and tissue donor, than when is?" Montgomery asked.
To learn more about organ and tissue donation, click here. To sign up, text HOPE to 51555.
