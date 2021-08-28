CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) -- Champaign police responded to shots fired at the 200 block of West Clark Street at 1:43 a.m. Saturday morning that left one person wounded from gun shots.
At the scene, officers discovered evidence of gunfire from what authorities describe as a disruptive gathering. After arriving at the scene, officers learned a 20-year-old male was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
The preliminary investigation indicates a group of people were gathered in a parking lot where a physical altercation occurred, which then led to shots fired by at least one individual with a hand gun. Three vehicles were damaged and officers found 20 shell casings.
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Champaign Police Department. This is a developing story and WAND News will update this with the latest details once we learn them.
