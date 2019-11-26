SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Jared Washko has been battling fires in the Springfield community for nearly five years, but his newborn son is facing a different kind of battle.
Ty Washko was born prematurely with severely underdeveloped lungs and damaged kidneys.
"It was very exciting, obviously becoming a father again, but that was quickly changed to urgency," Jared Washko said. "He basically was just about as bad as we could've thought he could've been."
For more than a month, Ty has been in the NICU at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
"Ty's doing great," Jared said. "He's growing. He's feeding through a tube. He's responding really well to the dialysis."
According to the Springfield Fire Chief, Allen Reyne, Ty has a strong support system behind him.
"You want to help," Reyne said. "You want to do something. That's what firefighters do, we fix things."
That's why the fire department created the "Tough Like Ty Campaign." They created shirts to show their support for the NICU.
"The Tough Like Ty T-shirt campaign raised a little bit of money for the NICU, and we donated that," Reyne said.
Jared said he and his family are overwhelmed by the support from the department.
"The support we've received from the fire department, from my union brothers and sisters, has been incredible," Jared said.
According to Jared, once Ty's lungs are more developed, he can head home but will still be on dialysis.
Once Ty reaches a certain weight, they can add him to the kidney transplant list.