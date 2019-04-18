SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The American Cancer Society is giving people in the community the chance to fight cancer in a different way.
The Colors of Cancer campaign allows each participant to choose what type of cancer they want to represent.
Jeremy Harbin, senior manager for the American Cancer Society, says the program is made up of 10 community leaders.
"Three candidates chose white, which is for lung cancer," Harbin said. "Three candidates chose pediatric cancer, which is gold. We have one person choosing all cancers and that is purple. We have one doing pancreatic, which is also purple, and we have one candidate doing testicular, which is light blue."
For 60 days, each of the participants will raise money for cancer research and spread awareness by wearing the color of their cancer of choice each week.
"One of the big things we focus on at the American Cancer Society is early detection," Harbin said. "So if we can spread awareness and show how people can get checked early, that's what the whole point is."
The American Cancer Society hopes to raise over $30,000.
"We ask that they raise a minimum of $2,500," Harbin said.
WAND was told most of the money will go to cancer research. The rest will go toward hospital stays, buying wigs for patients and other events.