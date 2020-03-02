MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A camper caught fire and claimed the life of one person, according to the Menard County Sheriff's Department.
On Sunday at 8:21 p.m. authorities were called to a camper fire at NSPOA (formally Jellystone) Campground.
Menard County deputies, Athens and Petersburg police officers arrived on scene and found a camper fully involved in fire, with it spreading to other campers and structures nearby.
The Petersburg Rural Fire Department and Petersburg City Fire Department arrived soon after deputies and police, and worked to get the fire under control.
Authorities noted multiple liquid propane tanks were involved in the fire.
One person was found dead, their identity is being withheld.
Athens Fire Department, Greenview Fire Department, Menard County Rescue Squad and Menard County EMS also responded to the scene.
The deadly fire is under investigation by the Menard County Sheriff's Department and Coroner's office, with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.