Campus Cooperative Preschool holds annual rummage sale

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Campus Cooperative Preschool is asking for the help of the public and it's all for a good cause.
The preschool is holding a rummage sale in efforts to bring new supplies to their classrooms.
"We are play-based and arts-focused so our kids get a lot of chances to play and do artwork. Our tuition covers most of that, but to raise toys and fun stuff we need to raise that money. our parents already pay a lot in tuition and we want the community to helps us too," said Alyssa Buckley, the president of the preschool.
They will be having kids clothes, toys, home goods, shoes and games all for a very low and affordable cost.
The sale will be going on from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m at the Campus Cooperative Preschool located at 1203 W. Green Street, Urbana.
For more informattion please visit their site: www.campuscooperativepreschool.org or call them at (217) 344-1623