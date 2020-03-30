(WAND) - Health experts say those who recover from the coronavirus are most likely not going to catch the illness again, at least in the short term.
They say it's not clear how long the immunity will last.
"It is reasonable to predict we will have some immunity. To say you will have lifelong immunity? We just don’t know yet, Frances Lund, professor and chair of the department of microbiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham told NBC News. "But I think it’s a reasonable conclusion that you will have immunity for the rest of this season."
He said the key to immunity lies in the antibodies produced by people who have recovered from COVID-19.
Antibodies are proteins in the bloodstream that attack foreign intruders, such as viruses and bacteria.
Medical experts believe those antibodies produced during the coronavirus may help find a treatment for those who become critically ill.
More research is needed in both of those areas, but in the meantime, top health officials have expressed confidence that coronavirus antibodies are likely able to prevent a person who had the infection from getting sick with it a second time.
"We don't know that for 100 percent certain because we haven't done the study," Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah last week. "But I feel really confident that if this virus acts like every other virus that we know, once you get infected, get better, clear the virus, then you will have immunity that will protect you against reinfection."
Those who have had it, have a higher chance of stopping it the second time because their antibodies in their blood recognize it.
Health experts also warn that the virus is an RNA virus, meaning its genetic material is made up of RNA and not DNA. RNA viruses tend to mutate over time. Just like a seasonal influenza.
"That’s why every year, there's a new vaccine for the flu," said Dr. Tim Schacker, an infectious disease doctor and vice dean for research at the University of Minnesota's medical school. "Influenza has been here forever; you're making antibodies to some parts of the virus all the time, but it's the novel parts of the virus that you want to have antibodies to."
Since this "coronavirus is a brand new virus," Schacker said, everyone is vulnerable to every part of it.
