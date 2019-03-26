DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois is helping to pioneer a new technology to protect prostate cancer patients from the negative effects of radiation therapy.
The first patient at CCSI was injected with SpaceOAR® hydrogel, the first FDA cleared spacing device to protect the rectum in men undergoing radiation therapy for prostate cancer.
SpaceOAR System temporarily positions the anterior rectal wall away from the prostate during radiotherapy for prostate cancer.
It creates space to protect the rectum from radiation exposure.
Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois is the first treatment center in downstate Illinois and one of the first centers nationwide to adopt the advanced technology.
"Providing the best possible treatment to patients is our top priority, which is why we are one of the first centers offering SpaceOAR hydrogel," said Thomas H. Tarter, MD, PhD, Urologic Oncology - Cancer Care Specialists of IL.
"Creating space between the prostate and rectum is an important advance that significantly protects the rectum during radiation treatments, and reduces the likelihood of side effects. Men facing prostate cancer may have some difficult decisions to make, but utilizing SpaceOAR hydrogel during radiation therapy should not be one of them."
Because of the close proximity of the prostate to the rectum, prostate radiation therapy usually results in some radiation hitting the rectum, which can sometimes cause side effects.
A small needle is used to administer the hydrogel as a liquid. It quickly solidifies into a soft gel that expands the space between the prostate and rectum.
The hydrogel spacer maintains this space until radiation therapy is complete. The spacer then liquefies and is absorbed and cleared from the body in the patient's urine.