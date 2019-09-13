(WAND) – Low levels of cancer causing carcinogens have been found in a popular heartburn pill called Zantac, according to the FDA.
The FDA learned that some ranitidine medicines contain carcinogens at low levels. N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) also known as carcinogens, is a substance that could cause cancer.
A review of ranitidine drugs in Connecticut detected the higher levels of NDMA in both generic and name brand versions of Zantac sold at major pharmacies, including Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.
The levels found in the over the counter medicine barely exceeds the amounts you would find in common food, so the drug has not been recalled.
The FDA said they are reviewing the brand name and generic medications and will provided more information as it becomes available. According to the FDA they will take appropriate action based on their ongoing investigation.
This report comes just months after carcinogens were found in blood pressure and heart failure medications.