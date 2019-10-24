DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - About 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer in life.
That's why research into new ways to treat it is so important. Work like that is happening right now at Millikin University.
"Cancer has touched everyone I've known, friends and family,” Millikin University biology major Stephen DeMartini shared. “Everybody is affected by it, and to know that I get to contribute to such a major side of medicine and part of research, it feels great. You know, it feels like you're helping move it along."
Right now, a lab at Millikin is the headquarters of DeMartini’s work.
"We're testing to see if herbicides can affect cancer cells via the oxidation stress pathway so just, is it changing their expression level," DeMartini explained.
DeMartini's work isn't the only testing on breast cancer tissue happening at the school.
Dr. Jennifer Schroeder, associate professor of biology, said her students are doing all sorts of groundbreaking work. This include student Madeline Batek, who is looking at whether essential oils that are often topically applied to the skin may affect breast cancer growth rates.
"Over the last year we have looked at essential oils and different components from those,” Schroeder said. “So things like lavender oil, peppermint oil, clove oil, things that people typically use for herbal remedies or just around the house, just sort of homeopathic types of medicine."
Schroeder also put out past research work on the topic of essential oils with Millikin alumna Sara Siegfried.
The professor said they're also looking at tea ingredients, because many herbal teas are thought to have antioxidant properties to reduce cancer risk. She said work by students like DeMartini is critical to the scientific process.
"Since we're doing this on a smaller scale, we can get our work out there a little bit sooner, hopefully within a year of a student doing a research project, and that gives the chance for those other researchers to find this out and get started on their projects a little bit sooner," Schroeder explained.
Schroeder said it can take 10 years at least to get a medication approved for treatment in humans. She said that usually includes several millions of dollars’ worth of research. Dr. Schroeder was awarded a Love of Learning Award from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi worth $500.
All of the studies the students are conducting are being done within MCF-7 human breast cancer cells. These are cells which have been used for decades to study how breast cancer develops, grows and responds to treatment.
Another student research project underway is that of Alyssa White. She's looking at how estrogens affect the expression of proteins that are indicated in different forms of arthritis.