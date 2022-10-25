SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Democrat Nikki Budzinski and Republican Regan Deering are battling for the seat in Washington D.C. to represent Illinois' 13th Congressional District. So far, it's been a race that's become more heated as election day gets closer.
"We are 14 days from an election, and my opponent is running a desperate campaign to try and change the subject from issues that matter most to working people," said Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
"Even with millions of dollars spent to attack me, I believe the voters will see they have a clear choice this November," said Republican candidate, Regan Deering.
Recently, both candidates continued to make their last few stops around Central Illinois, reminding voters of important issues tied to their campaign
"Support policies to reduce taxes and inflation. Increase American energy production and make politicians and special interest groups less not more powerful," explained Deering.
"I will never support cuts to social security when I get to congress. My opponent has made it clear that she is open and would make cuts to social security," said Budzinski.
Other elected officials spoke with Deering to address Budzinski's lump sum of funds made as a consultant.
"When over a quarter of her funds raised are from outside of our district, and our special interest groups. That's the question we need to be asking her," said Deering.
Illinois State Representative of the 95th District, Republican Avery Bourne describes it as unethical.
"Voters deserve full transparency from the Budzinski Campaign. And she needs to take ethic laws seriously and ethical standards seriously," said Bourne.
However, Budzinski calls it a distraction in the race from her opponent.
"I followed all federal and state ethics laws. I think that this is an article that is clear and intentionally distracting from the real issues that working people care about," said Budzinski.
