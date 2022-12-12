DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Board of Education are starting to file for open seats across Macon County. The filing period ends at 5:00pm, Monday 19 so there is still time to submit paperwork.
Here are some of the candidates who have already filed:
Maroa Forsyth CUSD #2
- Matthew Crawford
Meridian CUSD #15
- Adam Herbert
- Chris Jones
- Monte R. Hogan
- Robert Flack
- Bradley A. Hunt
Mt. Zion School District Unit 3
- Nathan A. Brock
- Kyle R. Janvrin
- Thomas Matthew "Matt" Beavers
- Michelle Shumaker
Sangamon Valley CUSD # 9
- Joshua Hilbert
- Matt Wood
- Lori Campbell
- Jessica Browning
Warrensburg Latham CUSD # 11
- Robert Fowler III
- Victoria L. Williams
- David Zaske
- Staci Bogue-Buchholz
