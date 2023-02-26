CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Candidates for Champaign Mayor, city council and more participated in a forum Sunday at Champaign Public Library.
Candidates answered questions from the community about what they plan to do for certain issues in the community.
Chair of IL Vote of Champaign County says, now is the time to start getting to know your candidates.
"Early voting has already started and we figured between early voting starting now, Spring Break for the U of I and Champaign-Urbana in general coming up in a few weeks, this is not too early to have people learn who the candidates are, what they stand for, what their positions are, and have people have the opportunity to ask their own questions." said Terry Maher, Chair of IL Vote of Champaign County.
Now if you missed the forum, you can re-watch the live stream by clicking here.
