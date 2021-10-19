DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In the past fiscal year, Dove Inc. has helped 699 adults and 109 children in Decatur who were victims of domestic violence.
"I think most people think 'oh, it's not going to happen to me.' It just happens to 'those people.' But you know what - domestic violence is not prejudiced,” Teri Ducy, program director of Dove’s domestic violence program, told WAND News.
The alarming statistics are the reason Dove Inc. one again remembered survivors and victims with an annual candle-lighting ceremony Tuesday night.
The event’s keynote speaker was Ed Bachrach, the former owner of Bachrach clothing.
"When I was 6 years old, I was living in a home on West Macon Street, in Decatur. We had a babysitter who was estranged from her husband. He showed up at the door with a gun, chased her through the house and shot her dead as she ran out the back door,” Bachrach explained.
The childhood trauma stuck with him, leading to a life of service, donations and advocacy.
"Needless to say, you never forget it. We were very close to that woman. She never got any justice, but the journey to healing is for us to remember her and what happened to her,” Bachrach said.
Tuesday night, that journey to healing continued with songs, poetry and dance. But the sad truth is, rates of domestic violence are up nationwide - in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What's behind closed doors is the scary part. Because when you are out in public, especially with domestic violence, the abuser is very good, they are very calculated. So when they're in front of other people, they can be that charming person. But behind closed doors, that's when the true colors come out,” Ducy said.
Lockdowns and financial stress may have made already volatile situations more dangerous.
"It does start out very gradual. The calling names, the intimidating looks, telling them who they can be with, where they can go,” Ducy explained.
But help is available 24-7 for women and men ready to put an end to abuse and begin healing. You can call Dove’s hotline at 217-423-2238 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE.
