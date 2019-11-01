DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A cannabis dispensary could open near the Illinois and Indiana state lines if approved by the city of Danville.
Phoenix Farms LLC is hoping to open a dispensary at a former restaurant on Lynch Road near Interstate 74. It would be just north of the proposed Danville casino site, according to the News-Gazette.
Phoenix Farms Illinois requested the special-use permit from the city to operate at 369 Lynch Drive, on the outskirts of the city.
In September, aldermen voted in favor of allowing a dispensary within city limits and applying a three percent tax increase on the sale. This would be in addition to a three percent tax the Vermilion County Board is expected to vote on, on Nov. 12.
A special-use permit meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7. However, the city must consider making changes to the city zoning ordinance for the regulation of cannabis entities including dispensaries.