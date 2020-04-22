(WAND) - The presence of sulfites in a production lot of a canned juice drink has forced a recall, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.
A single production lot of Ocean Spray 5.5 ounce cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink is under recall because a contract manufacturer erroneously added undeclared sulfites to the drinks. Sulfites are a common food product preservative, but people with a sensitivity to them could have allergic reactions.
The FDA said most people will not see any effect if they consume the sulfites. There are no illnesses reported from them as of Tuesday.
The specific lot of Pink Lite was distributed to retail supermarkets, retail wholesalers and online retailers. It was sold in six-can boxes, which have the following code information:
Lot: MH0030LPK4
Pack Case UPC: 03120003782 4
Can UPC: 03120003682 7
GTIN Case 0003120023682 1
GTIN Case 0003120024682 0
Best Before Date: 24JAN21
Dates of Distribution: 21FEB2020 through 16APR20
The manufacturer revealed their error after it investigated consumer complaints about an "off" odor in the lot of drinks.
Customers are asked to take a picture of the "best before date" code on this product if they bought drinks with the above code information. They should then destroy the product.
Pictures should be sent to casupport@oceanspray.com. Ocean Spray's consumer hotline can be reached at 1-800-662-3263 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. People can use the email or hotline to receive a coupon replacement and/or a different method for sending in a picture.