CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Providing essentials to those experiencing homelessness, one Canteen Run at a time!
Canteen Run is a subset of The Salvation Army. It's main purpose is to provide essentials for those experiencing homelessness in the Champaign-Urbana community. Their ambulance canteen run truck caught fire, so coordinators and volunteers had to find a new truck to help the community.
Supply coordinator and volunteer, Holly Spinner, says they offer a variety of essentials. "On a regular run, we have water and drinks all provided by donations. There are churches and people in the community who provide sandwiches like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. And so we have food, and then also with donations we are able to provide shirts, underwear, socks, hygiene kits, and those sorts of essentials that someone on the street name need today." Spinner tells WAND News.
The Canteen runs regularly Monday through Friday around 6:30 p.m. Some Sundays, the Canteen runs around 3 p.m. Here are the Canteen Run stops.
1. Urbana Library (Busey lot across the street)
2. Campus (corner of Sixth & Green)
3. Downtown Champaign near MTD Terminal (alley on S. Market)
4. Lot across from C-U at Home
5. West Side Park.
If you are interested in helping out, visit their Facebook page or their website.
If you want to be a part of other way to help those experiencing homelessness, join the "Homeless in Champaign" FB group.
