SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The site of a Springfield shooting is going to be transformed into a place of innovation.
Community Access Project 1908 is an effort from the Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce. The organization is transforming the empty building on South Grand Avenue and 11th Street, which was a beauty supply store, and making it into a place for people to access important business resources.
"This will be the site of an innovation center that will have co-working space as well as incubation and acceleration activity for minority businesses or any business owner and young professional or entrepreneur who wants to take advantage," said Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce President Dominic Watson.
City officials like Alderman Shawn Gregory said they are very supportive of the project, especially in the long term.
"This is just phase one, so we have a little while to go before the overall completed project, which will bring some additional revenue, some jobs and things like that as well to that same area," Gregory said.
Mayor Jim Langfelder said he hopes this innovation hub will attract more businesses to the area.
"We've had a restaurant open up in that area, but really having an ongoing business presence, especially with the Black Chamber of Commerce, it will add to the commercial impact of the area, so activate that space, move in that direction," Langfelder said.
The shooting in question happened in February of 2021 as a party happened inside. It claimed the life of 22-year-old Carlos Dozier and left multiple other people wounded.
The conversion is estimated to cost $1.3 million.
Leaders hope to have the space open by early spring at the latest.
