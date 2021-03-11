Decatur, Ill (WAND) – State lawmakers are taking a closer look at a bill capping the price of insulin that went into effect on January 1, 2021.
“In some ways we didn’t go far enough to cover enough people,” said State Representative Will Guzzardi, (D) Chicago. His comments came during a virtual meeting of the House Prescription Drug Affordability and Accessibility Committee on Thursday.
The new law caps the price of insulin at $100 for a thirty-day supply. But it only applies to state regulated health insurance plans. A provision many did not understand when the measure became law.
“You may have seen reports in the media of people who saw that this bill took effect on January first of this year and raced down to the pharmacy to get that prescription filled and then found out that their plan wasn’t covered,” Guzzardi told lawmakers.
This session lawmakers may look at insulin pricing again along with the skyrocketing prices of other prescription drugs currently on the market in Illinois.Cap
