SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The $45 billion capital bill signed by Governor JB Pritzker Friday includes millions of dollars for projects around Central Illinois.
“Together, we passed the largest, most robust capital plan in state history, and we did it in the best traditions of our democracy, a bipartisan commitment to better the lives of all of our people,” Pritzker said.
The plan includes:
- $137 million to upgrade the I-55/I-72 interchange at Springfield.
- $100 million to improve passenger rail service between Chicago and Carbondale.
- $35 million for a new library and student success center at UIS.
- $395 million for construction and upgrades at UIUC.
- $118 million for a new science building at EIU.
- $2.2 million to remodel the clock tower center and horticulture facility at Danville Area Community College.
- $2 million for sewer upgrades in Champaign.
- $2.5 million for Jacksonville flood mitigation.
We have included the full text of the bill on this page. We have also included a summary of local projects.