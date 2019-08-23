SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Capitol Blues & BBQ kicks off in Springfield Friday night.
The event is being held Friday and Saturday in downtown Springfield on the Old State Capitol grounds.
Friday's hours are set for 5 p.m. to midnight and Saturday's are 2 p.m. to midnight.
The stage will be on 5th and Adams streets.
More than 30 BBQ booths will line 5th and Washington streets.
The event is put on by a group of local businessmen who search out the best blues bands all year.
This year's line-up is:
- Friday
- Mary Jo Curry
- Matthew Curry
- Albert Castiglia
- Saturday
- William Marsala Band
- Kilborn Alley
- Johnny Rawls
- Bernard Allison
- Spin Doctors
BBQ contestants will compete and sell their specialties from trucks and booths. They are judged and awarded in multiple categories.
Domestic and craft beers, and soft drinks will be sold, as well as a Wine Garden and The Tito's Experience.
Admission is $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday at the gate. Tickets for food and drink will also be available for purchase.