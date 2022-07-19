(NBC CONNETICUIT) - The U.S. Capitol Police on Tuesday said 35 people, including 17 members of Congress, were arrested during a demonstration.
The federal law enforcement agency on Twitter wrote that it would issue its "standard three warnings" before making arrests when demonstrators began blocking traffic on First Street, NE.
Capitol Police said arrests began after warnings were given and some demonstrators refused to leave the street.
"We made a total of 35 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding (DC Code § 22–1307). That arrest number includes 17 Members of Congress," Capitol Police wrote.
The identities of the people arrested are not yet known.
