CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - As of Monday, the suspect in deadly Christian County crash made bail.
Records show Capitol Police Investigator Robert Hodson, 46, paid $20,000 to get out. While driving on Route 48, Illinois State Police believe Hodson was under the influence of alcohol that Thursday night.
ISP's report shows the Taylorville resident crossed the center line and hit another car head-on. Haley Shoot, 19, was one of the two victims who died. A third passenger was seriously injured.
WAND News reached out to Mike Havera, the Christian County State's Attorney. While Hodson is out on bail, his freedoms are limited.
"Such as no drugs, alcohol, no entering any establishments whose primary business is the sell or service of alcohol," Havera said.
Hodson is also required to take sporadic tests and he's not allowed to drive any kind of vehicle. Havera said he can't say much about the ongoing case, but he did explain why Hodson is facing one charge. Hodson is looking at an aggravated DUI, but he was previously looking at four different charges.
"By law there cannot be multiple convictions for the same act of one DUI," Havera explained.
If Hodson is convicted, the 46-year-old could see up to 28 years in prison. He's due in court on May 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.