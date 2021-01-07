WASHINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A member of the U.S. Capitol Police has died after riots led to people storming the U.S. Capitol building.
The news was confirmed by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett on Twitter. The person has not yet been identified.
This officer is the fifth person to have died from Wednesday's events, which involved supporters of President Donald Trump breaching the U.S. Capitol. A woman, identified as 35-year-old pro-Trump California native Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by law enforcement, while the other three people died from "medical emergencies."
The officer who shot Babbitt is on administrative leave Thursday as her death is investigated.
According to CNBC, more than 50 police officers were hurt when violence broke out.
The U.S. Capitol Police chief is resigning effective Jan. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.