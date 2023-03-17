SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Keep track of what's going on in Springfield with WAND's Capitol Recap.
Historic change: Illinois workers will receive five days paid leave under new law
Illinois is now the first state in the Midwest to guarantee paid time off. All employers across the state will be required to provide workers up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid leave each year. Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Paid Leave for All Workers Act into law Monday afternoon.
New bill could allow parole consideration for people sentenced to life in prison before age 21
In January, a new law gave people who are sentenced while 20 or younger the opportunity to be eligible for parole review. While this law helps people sentenced in 2023 or later, it does not provide parole opportunities for anyone sentenced before 2019. Restore Justice Illinois helped push HB1064, now Public Act 102-1128, through the house. They are now championing Senate Bill 2073 in the state legislature.
Grant money could make community college virtually free for many students in Illinois
Governor Pritzker says when it comes to higher education in the state, “Illinois is poised to make history.” The governor points to the allocation of millions of dollars to be spent on higher education. Coupled with a program that will combine state Map Grants with federal Pell Grants providing students with the opportunity to attend a community college virtually for free.
Illinois Supreme Court hears oral arguments in SAFE-T Act case
Illinois was set to abolish cash bail on January 1, 2023 in accordance with the pretrial fairness portion of the SAFE-T Act. However, over 60 state attorneys and sheriffs had other plans and filed a lawsuit to block the law from taking effect. The Illinois Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the constitutionality of the plan Tuesday morning.
Small business owners concerned about new PTO law
On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Paid Leave for All Workers Act into law. The law guarantees all full-time and part-time employees in Illinois a minimum of 40 hours paid time off. While many employees are excited for the change, some small business owners are concerned, like Garden Family Restaurant in Decatur.
