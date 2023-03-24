SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Keep track of what's going on in Springfield with WAND's Capitol Recap.
Illinois lawmakers hope to create state health benefits exchange
Illinois could soon have the authority to create a statewide health exchange with the goal of getting more people access to health care coverage. House Majority Leader Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) told the House Insurance Committee Thursday that her bill could allow Illinois to set its own parameters for operating a heath plan without being tied to the federal marketplace.
Gov. Pritzker names Bria Scudder Deputy Governor
Governor JB Pritzker announced that Bria Scudder will serve as Deputy Governor for Public Safety, Infrastructure, Environment, and Energy. Scudder previously worked in the Governor’s Office as First Assistant to Christian Mitchell, the former Deputy Governor. Mitchell stepped down from his role earlier this month.
GOP complains bills not being heard in Springfield
Central Illinois Republican lawmakers are facing the same problem in the legislature they have faced for years. Democrats have the majority and the GOP feels their bills are not being debated and voted on.
Illinois diaper allowance bill could be debated in House before deadline
The Illinois House Human Services Committee discussed new details for a plan to help low-income families with a diaper allowance Wednesday morning. Rep. Lakeisha Collins (D-Chicago) and Sen. Karina Villa (D-West Chicago) are the lead sponsors of a plan to help struggling parents or guardians get some relief from the high prices.
Illinois House approves Caulkins bill for dual credit teachers
Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) is trying to help improve the number of high school teachers for dual credit courses in Illinois. His proposal could allow current teachers to apply for Teach Illinois scholarships to pursue a master's degree in another area of education.
