SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Two statues depicting historic Illinois figures will be removed from the grounds of the Illinois State Capitol.
A panel in charge of the decision voted Wednesday to make the move. The statues being removed are of Stephen Douglas an Illinois congressman and 1860 presidential nominee. Along with a statue of Pierre Menard Illinois’ first Lieutenant Governor.
Menard was a slave holder while Douglas was a pro-slavery advocate. The statues will be put in a secure offsite storage area. They could be removed in the next two to three months. The state will also study other artifacts and artwork inside the Capitol including a second statue of Douglas on the second floor.
A portrait of Douglas in the Illinois House is covered. Speaker Mike Madigan has suggested the portrait be removed and replace with a portrait of former President Obama. Obama served in the state and U.S. Senate representing Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.