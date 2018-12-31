SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - I-55 northbound at the Sherman exit is now backed up because of a car crash involving a semi.
The crash happened Monday morning. Officials at the scene say a blue car hydroplaned on the road, slid and ended up under a semi.
No one suffered serious injuries, according to investigators. In a press release, Illinois State Police said there may be an extended closure to clean the scene up. Drivers looking to head north of Springfield on I-55 are asked to find a different route and to get off I-55 northbound before the Sangamon Avenue exit.