TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police had traffic blocked off on Interstate 57 southbound on Sunday.
ISP had the area from exit 229 to exit 220 around 12 p.m.
Officials say, a vehicle swerved off the road to avoid a semi-truck, once the vehicle tried getting back onto the road they lost control of the car. It's not yet clear if the semi-truck swerved between tow lanes or attempted to change lanes.
WAND News was told there were several injuries to the passengers in the vehicle but no specifics on how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.
The roadway was back open around 4 p.m.